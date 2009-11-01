2009 Results
Korean Changwon Han’s Dream Comes True in China
Date
29 October – 1 November 2009
Venue
World Cup Course,
Mission Hills Golf Club,
Shenzhen, China
Par
36-36-72
Length
6,539 metres/7,149 yards
Designers
Jack Nicklaus
Opened
1994
Changwon Han of Korea enjoyed the finest moment of his young golfing career when he booked a place at the 2010 Masters Tournament and International Final Qualifying for the 150th anniversary Open Championship at St Andrews with a dominant victory in the inaugural Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in China.
Leading by two shots overnight, the 17-year-old earned a trip to Augusta National by crushing the competition with a final-round 2-under-par 70 at Mission Hills Golf Club’s World Cup Course, located about 90 minutes north of Hong Kong.
Han finished with a 72-hole total of 276 (-12), five shots in front of compatriot and playing partner Eric Chun, who could only manage a 73. Chun would join his countryman in the final qualifying stage for the 2010 Open Championship.
Three players – Korea’s Meenwhee Kim, Peter Spearman-Burn of New Zealand and Jordan Sherratt from Australia – shared third at 282, with Australia’s Matthew Giles sixth, one shot further back at 5-under-par 283.
In an indication of the depth of the field, seven different APGC member nations were represented in the top-10 places at the championship’s conclusion.
Understandably, Han was thrilled with the victory. “I knew I was leading by five or six after the first nine holes, but I was trying not to think about the result.
“Anything can happen in a round of golf and I was very nervous towards the end. I have to admit that it was the thought of playing in the Masters that made me nervous. I had never even thought it would be possible for me to be playing in the Masters as an amateur,” said Han.
Venue Information
The inaugural Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship was held at Mission Hills Golf Club’s World Cup Course in Shenzhen, China. Shenzhen is located in southern China’s Guangdong province, approximately 90 minutes north of Hong Kong.
Weather
No weather delays. Sunny and humid with highs each day reaching approximately 31 degrees Celsius.
POS
NAME
NAT
R1
R2
R3
R4
TOTAL
1
Han Chang-won
KOR
66
69
71
70
-12
2
Eric Chun
KOR
74
68
66
73
-7
T3
Kim Meen-Whee
KOR
75
68
68
71
-6
T3
Peter Spearman-Burn
NZL
69
68
73
72
-6
T3
Jordan Sherratt
AUS
68
67
74
73
-6
6
Matthew Giles
AUS
71
71
73
68
-5
7
Mohd Iszaimi Ismail
MAS
70
72
71
71
-4
T8
Jonathan Woo
SIN
70
74
70
71
-3
T8
Tomoya Tokunaga
JPN
74
72
68
71
-3
10
Judson Eustaquio
PHI
68
76
70
72
-2
T11
Park Il-Hwan
KOR
75
72
71
69
-1
T11
Daniel Nisbet
AUS
72
72
73
70
-1
T11
Jhonnel Ababa
PHI
73
70
73
71
-1
T11
Hu Mu
CHN
72
70
73
72
-1
T11
Zhang Xin-Jun
CHN
77
72
66
72
-1
T11
Keisuke Otawa
JPN
76
68
70
73
-1
T11
Han Ren
CHN
65
78
68
76
-1
T18
Lee Kyoung-Hoon
KOR
74
75
72
67
E
T18
Song Tae-Hoon
KOR
71
69
74
74
E
T18
Rashid Khan
IND
71
69
74
74
E
T18
Yoon Jung-Ho
KOR
70
72
72
74
E
T22
Matt Jager
AUS
72
73
74
70
1
T22
Hung Chien-Yao
TPE
70
72
73
74
1
T22
Hsieh Chi-Hsien
TPE
72
71
70
76
1
T22
Mhark Fernando
PHI
67
71
73
78
1
26
Naoyuki Tamura
JPN
70
74
72
74
2
T27
Zhao Xiongyi
CHN
73
74
73
71
3
T27
Huang Wenyi
CHN
74
67
75
75
3
T27
Yang Fei-Hao
TPE
76
73
67
75
3
T30
Huo Wei
CHN
74
73
73
72
4
T30
Aung Win
MYR
75
71
74
72
4
T30
Steven Lam
HKG
71
70
75
76
4
T30
Wasin Sripattranusorn
THA
71
71
72
78
4
T34
Thanyakon Khrongpa
THA
73
75
74
71
5
T34
Abhishek Jha
IND
79
69
73
72
5
T34
Antonio Asistio
PHI
69
71
79
74
5
T37
Roderic De Lacy Staunton
HKG
71
77
75
71
6
T37
Shingo Ito
JPN
74
73
74
73
6
T37
Huang Tao
TPE
76
72
72
74
6
T40
Brendan Smith
AUS
71
77
71
76
7
T40
Tomohiro Umeyama
JPN
77
69
71
78
7
T42
Shakhawat Shohel
BAN
75
70
77
74
8
T42
Jamal Hossain Mollah
BAN
73
71
77
75
8
T42
Suprato
INA
74
70
76
76
8
T45
Hardjito
INA
71
76
76
74
9
T45
Yosuke Asaji
JPN
74
71
76
76
9
T45
KA Chandradasa
SRI
74
72
75
76
9
T48
Wei Wei
CHN
72
74
75
77
10
T48
Jerome Ng
SIN
73
75
72
78
10
T50
Amrith De Soysa
SRI
73
75
80
72
12
T50
Dante Becierra
PHI
73
74
78
75
12
T50
Vikram Rana
IND
75
74
75
76
12
T50
Poom Saksansin
THA
75
71
75
79
12
T50
Daniel Pearce
NZL
75
71
74
80
12
T55
Mohd Iylia Jamil
MAS
74
75
83
69
13
T55
Kao Teng
TPE
75
74
74
78
13
57
Rattanon Wannasrichan
THA
74
75
76
79
16
58
Chia Chong Zheng
SIN
75
74
79
77
17
59
Thai Duong Nguyen
VIE
72
77
82
78
21
60
Hsu Li-Peng
TPE
71
76
81
84
24
MC
Gagan Verma
IND
76
74
MC
Zheng Ou-Yang
CHN
76
74
MC
Benny Kasiadi
INA
75
75
MC
Zhiqun Lam
SIN
74
76
MC
Ahmed Al Musharrekh
UAE
74
76
MC
Mithun Perera
SRI
77
74
MC
Hak Shun Yat
HKG
76
75
MC
Xiao Se
CHN
75
76
MC
Louie Sunga
GUM
74
77
MC
Dulal Hossain
BAN
71
80
MC
Bryden Macpherson
AUS
79
73
MC
Nicholas Fung
MAS
74
78
MC
Chen Xiao Long
CHN
73
79
MC
Abel Tam
MAS
73
79
MC
Liton Hawlader
BAN
80
73
MC
Arshdeep Tiwana
IND
78
75
MC
Rupak Prasad Acharya
NEP
77
76
MC
Gavin Kyle Green
MAS
77
76
MC
Patrick Fepuleai
SAM
76
77
MC
Jian Chuan Lin
CHN
76
77
MC
Ben Wallace
NZL
73
80
MC
Gregory Foo
SIN
78
76
MC
Miah Sayum
BAN
78
76
MC
Tariq Mehmoud
PAK
77
77
MC
Huang You Yi
CHN
82
73
MC
Win Soe Moe
MMR
79
76
MC
Varit Chomchalam
THA
78
77
MC
Mohd Aali Hai
PAK
78
77
MC
Phetsamone Seesomwang
LAO
78
77
MC
Hassan Karimian Noshahar
IRN
78
77
MC
Moin Malak
IND
77
78
MC
Lok Tin Liu
HKG
77
78
MC
Peter Villaber
PHI
73
82
MC
James Honda
GUM
81
75
MC
Shinichi Mizuno
HKG
80
76
MC
Ryan Fox
NZL
77
79
MC
Nitipat Krobteeranon
THA
71
85
MC
Mohd Zakiruzzaman
BAN
81
76
MC
Zoheer Ahmad
FIJ
77
80
MC
Terrence Ng
HKG
81
77
MC
Seyed Mahmooud Jozi
IRN
80
78
MC
Thomas Spearman-Burn
NZL
77
81
MC
Abdullah Al Musharrekh
UAE
84
77
MC
Naser Jacob
BHR
81
80
MC
Abdulla Sultan
BHR
85
78
MC
Vikrant Chandra
FIJ
83
80
MC
Ben Taylor
NZL
85
80
MC
Wongchen Dhondup
NEP
82
83
MC
Kenneth De Silva
MAS
83
83
MC
Vanseiha Seng
CAM
81
85
MC
Malase Maifea
SAM
87
80
MC
Peter Gumulia
INA
86
84
MC
Palden Tshering
BHU
84
86
MC
Jeevan Gurung
BHU
83
87
MC
Sonny Karati
COK
86
87
MC
Delgermaa Ulziidelger
MGL
93
88