2009 Results

Korean Changwon Han’s Dream Comes True in China

Date

29 October – 1 November 2009

Venue

World Cup Course,

Mission Hills Golf Club,

Shenzhen, China

Par

36-36-72

Length

6,539 metres/7,149 yards

Designers

Jack Nicklaus

Opened

1994

Asian Amateur Championship Final Round

Changwon Han of Korea enjoyed the finest moment of his young golfing career when he booked a place at the 2010 Masters Tournament and International Final Qualifying for the 150th anniversary Open Championship at St Andrews with a dominant victory in the inaugural Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in China.

Leading by two shots overnight, the 17-year-old earned a trip to Augusta National by crushing the competition with a final-round 2-under-par 70 at Mission Hills Golf Club’s World Cup Course, located about 90 minutes north of Hong Kong.

Han finished with a 72-hole total of 276 (-12), five shots in front of compatriot and playing partner Eric Chun, who could only manage a 73. Chun would join his countryman in the final qualifying stage for the 2010 Open Championship.

Three players – Korea’s Meenwhee Kim, Peter Spearman-Burn of New Zealand and Jordan Sherratt from Australia – shared third at 282, with Australia’s Matthew Giles sixth, one shot further back at 5-under-par 283.

In an indication of the depth of the field, seven different APGC member nations were represented in the top-10 places at the championship’s conclusion.

Understandably, Han was thrilled with the victory. “I knew I was leading by five or six after the first nine holes, but I was trying not to think about the result.

“Anything can happen in a round of golf and I was very nervous towards the end. I have to admit that it was the thought of playing in the Masters that made me nervous. I had never even thought it would be possible for me to be playing in the Masters as an amateur,” said Han.

Venue Information

The inaugural Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship was held at Mission Hills Golf Club’s World Cup Course in Shenzhen, China. Shenzhen is located in southern China’s Guangdong province, approximately 90 minutes north of Hong Kong.

Weather

No weather delays. Sunny and humid with highs each day reaching approximately 31 degrees Celsius.

POS

NAME

NAT

R1

R2

R3

R4

TOTAL

1

Han Chang-won

KOR

66

69

71

70

-12

2

Eric Chun

KOR

74

68

66

73

-7

T3

Kim Meen-Whee

KOR

75

68

68

71

-6

T3

Peter Spearman-Burn

NZL

69

68

73

72

-6

T3

Jordan Sherratt

AUS

68

67

74

73

-6

6

Matthew Giles

AUS

71

71

73

68

-5

7

Mohd Iszaimi Ismail

MAS

70

72

71

71

-4

T8

Jonathan Woo

SIN

70

74

70

71

-3

T8

Tomoya Tokunaga

JPN

74

72

68

71

-3

10

Judson Eustaquio

PHI

68

76

70

72

-2

T11

Park Il-Hwan

KOR

75

72

71

69

-1

T11

Daniel Nisbet

AUS

72

72

73

70

-1

T11

Jhonnel Ababa

PHI

73

70

73

71

-1

T11

Hu Mu

CHN

72

70

73

72

-1

T11

Zhang Xin-Jun

CHN

77

72

66

72

-1

T11

Keisuke Otawa

JPN

76

68

70

73

-1

T11

Han Ren

CHN

65

78

68

76

-1

T18

Lee Kyoung-Hoon

KOR

74

75

72

67

E

T18

Song Tae-Hoon

KOR

71

69

74

74

E

T18

Rashid Khan

IND

71

69

74

74

E

T18

Yoon Jung-Ho

KOR

70

72

72

74

E

T22

Matt Jager

AUS

72

73

74

70

1

T22

Hung Chien-Yao

TPE

70

72

73

74

1

T22

Hsieh Chi-Hsien

TPE

72

71

70

76

1

T22

Mhark Fernando

PHI

67

71

73

78

1

26

Naoyuki Tamura

JPN

70

74

72

74

2

T27

Zhao Xiongyi

CHN

73

74

73

71

3

T27

Huang Wenyi

CHN

74

67

75

75

3

T27

Yang Fei-Hao

TPE

76

73

67

75

3

T30

Huo Wei

CHN

74

73

73

72

4

T30

Aung Win

MYR

75

71

74

72

4

T30

Steven Lam

HKG

71

70

75

76

4

T30

Wasin Sripattranusorn

THA

71

71

72

78

4

T34

Thanyakon Khrongpa

THA

73

75

74

71

5

T34

Abhishek Jha

IND

79

69

73

72

5

T34

Antonio Asistio

PHI

69

71

79

74

5

T37

Roderic De Lacy Staunton

HKG

71

77

75

71

6

T37

Shingo Ito

JPN

74

73

74

73

6

T37

Huang Tao

TPE

76

72

72

74

6

T40

Brendan Smith

AUS

71

77

71

76

7

T40

Tomohiro Umeyama

JPN

77

69

71

78

7

T42

Shakhawat Shohel

BAN

75

70

77

74

8

T42

Jamal Hossain Mollah

BAN

73

71

77

75

8

T42

Suprato

INA

74

70

76

76

8

T45

Hardjito

INA

71

76

76

74

9

T45

Yosuke Asaji

JPN

74

71

76

76

9

T45

KA Chandradasa

SRI

74

72

75

76

9

T48

Wei Wei

CHN

72

74

75

77

10

T48

Jerome Ng

SIN

73

75

72

78

10

T50

Amrith De Soysa

SRI

73

75

80

72

12

T50

Dante Becierra

PHI

73

74

78

75

12

T50

Vikram Rana

IND

75

74

75

76

12

T50

Poom Saksansin

THA

75

71

75

79

12

T50

Daniel Pearce

NZL

75

71

74

80

12

T55

Mohd Iylia Jamil

MAS

74

75

83

69

13

T55

Kao Teng

TPE

75

74

74

78

13

57

Rattanon Wannasrichan

THA

74

75

76

79

16

58

Chia Chong Zheng

SIN

75

74

79

77

17

59

Thai Duong Nguyen

VIE

72

77

82

78

21

60

Hsu Li-Peng

TPE

71

76

81

84

24

MC

Gagan Verma

IND

76

74

MC

Zheng Ou-Yang

CHN

76

74

MC

Benny Kasiadi

INA

75

75

MC

Zhiqun Lam

SIN

74

76

MC

Ahmed Al Musharrekh

UAE

74

76

MC

Mithun Perera

SRI

77

74

MC

Hak Shun Yat

HKG

76

75

MC

Xiao Se

CHN

75

76

MC

Louie Sunga

GUM

74

77

MC

Dulal Hossain

BAN

71

80

MC

Bryden Macpherson

AUS

79

73

MC

Nicholas Fung

MAS

74

78

MC

Chen Xiao Long

CHN

73

79

MC

Abel Tam

MAS

73

79

MC

Liton Hawlader

BAN

80

73

MC

Arshdeep Tiwana

IND

78

75

MC

Rupak Prasad Acharya

NEP

77

76

MC

Gavin Kyle Green

MAS

77

76

MC

Patrick Fepuleai

SAM

76

77

MC

Jian Chuan Lin

CHN

76

77

MC

Ben Wallace

NZL

73

80

MC

Gregory Foo

SIN

78

76

MC

Miah Sayum

BAN

78

76

MC

Tariq Mehmoud

PAK

77

77

MC

Huang You Yi

CHN

82

73

MC

Win Soe Moe

MMR

79

76

MC

Varit Chomchalam

THA

78

77

MC

Mohd Aali Hai

PAK

78

77

MC

Phetsamone Seesomwang

LAO

78

77

MC

Hassan Karimian Noshahar

IRN

78

77

MC

Moin Malak

IND

77

78

MC

Lok Tin Liu

HKG

77

78

MC

Peter Villaber

PHI

73

82

MC

James Honda

GUM

81

75

MC

Shinichi Mizuno

HKG

80

76

MC

Ryan Fox

NZL

77

79

MC

Nitipat Krobteeranon

THA

71

85

MC

Mohd Zakiruzzaman

BAN

81

76

MC

Zoheer Ahmad

FIJ

77

80

MC

Terrence Ng

HKG

81

77

MC

Seyed Mahmooud Jozi

IRN

80

78

MC

Thomas Spearman-Burn

NZL

77

81

MC

Abdullah Al Musharrekh

UAE

84

77

MC

Naser Jacob

BHR

81

80

MC

Abdulla Sultan

BHR

85

78

MC

Vikrant Chandra

FIJ

83

80

MC

Ben Taylor

NZL

85

80

MC

Wongchen Dhondup

NEP

82

83

MC

Kenneth De Silva

MAS

83

83

MC

Vanseiha Seng

CAM

81

85

MC

Malase Maifea

SAM

87

80

MC

Peter Gumulia

INA

86

84

MC

Palden Tshering

BHU

84

86

MC

Jeevan Gurung

BHU

83

87

MC

Sonny Karati

COK

86

87

MC

Delgermaa Ulziidelger

MGL

93

88