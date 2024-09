Tsering is making his third Championship start. He competed in the Asia-Pacific Amateur in 2010 at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan and in 2011 at Singapore Island Country Club. Earlier in 2024, he recorded three top-20 finishes in World Amateur Golf Ranking events. Won the Nepal Amateur Open in 2017 and represented Nepal in the Asian Games in 2010 in China and in 2014 in the Republic of Korea.

Past Performance