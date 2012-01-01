Gabriel Hansel Hari

Hari is making his second Championship start. This past summer, he won the Olympic Jabar Amateur Open in Indonesia and finished 13th as an individual in the Southeast Asian Amateur Team Championship in Singapore. In 2023, he won the Pondok Indah Amateur Championship in Indonesia and finished fourth as an individual in the Southeast Asian Amateur Team Championship in Malaysia and T-9 in the Asian Tour’s Indonesia Open. In the Indonesia Open, he shot a final-round 67 to finish inside the top 10 and earn low amateur honors.

Past Performance